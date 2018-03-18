Police in Broomfield find pipe bomb in stolen vehicle

Broomfield police say they have arrested three people after finding a pipe bomb inside a stolen vehicle in a parking lot.
Authorities say officers patrolling a Walmart parking lot north of Denver early Sunday spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen from Thornton.
The officers called the Adams County Bomb Squad after spotting the device in the vehicle. Bomb squad officials confirmed the device was a pipe bomb and took it apart.
Police arrested 30-year-old Zach Rickard, 28-year-old John Ulibarri and 28-year-old Heather Moore. Police said in a tweet that charges are being determined.
It was not immediately clear whether the three are represented by attorneys.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.