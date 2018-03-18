Protest rally to be held ahead of ACLU/El Paso County lawsuit

Several groups of community and immigrant rights activists are planning to hold a protest rally ahead of a lawsuit between the ACLU Colorado division and El Paso County.

The rally will take place at 8 a.m. Monday morning, March 19th in front of the courthouse on Tejon St. in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and Grupo Esperanza of Colorado Springs will lead the rally. Leaders from these groups as well as impacted family members from El Paso County will speak at the rally.

The ACLU of Colorado claims they are suing El Paso County Sheriff Bill elder for illegally holding people for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The group claims that individuals were being held even after having paid bond, completed their sentences, and otherwise fulfilled their criminal cases.

In the lawsuit, the ACLU said they claim Sheriff Elder has unlawfully imprisoned dozens of individuals for days, weeks, and months, without a warrant, without probably cause, and without any valid legal authority, solely on the grounds that ICE suspects they are subject to deportation for civil immigration violations.

The group claims the sheriffs have no legal authority to enforce federal immigration law.

The court hearing will be held at 9 a.m., Monday morning.