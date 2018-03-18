Bill to provide tax exemption for retired veterans

A bill making its way through the legislature is hoping to keep more veteran's in Colorado when they retire from the service.

Representative Lois Landgraf (Fountain-R) is one of the bill's prime sponsor, she's co-sponsoring the legislation with Rep. Jessie Danielson (Wheat Ridge-D) and Sen. Larry Crowder (Alamosa-R).

The bill would allow retired veterans to deduct up to $20,000 from their retirement benefits from the state 4.63% income tax: this is if the veteran is under 55 years old.

'I'm sure Colorado is losing money because we don't have this,' said Rep. Landgraf, 'It would be huge, it would be a great boom to the state and we'd be keeping people here, advancing our economy, having our veterans spending their money in our state, instead of taking it to Texas or North Carolina- or one of the other state that already give veterans this benefit, and 48 states do.'

'It's one of the biggest issues that veteran's look at when they are retiring, not just their tax exemption status,' Rep. Landgraf believes the bill is also taking valuable talent away from the state as veterans take their families elsewhere to live, 'they take their spouse, their kids don't go to school here, they don't go to college so when you look at this it's really a wide-spread financial drain,' said Rep. Landgraf.

