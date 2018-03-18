NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 18th

Loyola of Chicago will be part of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 after pulling out another close win. Clayton Custer drained a jumper with 3.3 seconds left to give the 11th-seeded Ramblers a stunning 63-62 win over No. 3 Tennessee at Dallas. Custer's late basket came two days after Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Loyola a win over Miami. Texas Tech also won in Dallas as Keenan Evans scored 22 points and nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2 ½ remaining in the Red Raiders' 69-66 triumph over Florida. No. 1 Kansas barely advanced to the Midwest Region semifinals.

Second Round

WEST

Texas A&M vs North Carolina 5:15 p.m.

Florida St. vs Xavier 8:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

Syracuse vs Michigan St. 2:40 p.m.

Clemson vs Auburn 7:10 p.m.

EAST

Butler vs Purdue 12:10 p.m.

Marshall vs West Virginia 9:40 p.m.

SOUTH

UMBC vs Kansas St. 7:45 p.m.

Nevada vs Cincinnati 6:10 p.m.