NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 18th

Loyola of Chicago will be part of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 after pulling out another close win. Clayton Custer drained a jumper with 3.3 seconds left to give the 11th-seeded Ramblers a stunning 63-62 win over No. 3 Tennessee at Dallas. Custer's late basket came two days after Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Loyola a win over Miami. Texas Tech also won in Dallas as Keenan Evans scored 22 points and nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2 ½ remaining in the Red Raiders' 69-66 triumph over Florida. No. 1 Kansas barely advanced to the Midwest Region semifinals.
Second Round
WEST
Texas A&M vs North Carolina 5:15 p.m.
Florida St. vs Xavier 8:40 p.m.
MIDWEST
Syracuse vs Michigan St. 2:40 p.m.
Clemson vs Auburn 7:10 p.m.
EAST
Butler vs Purdue 12:10 p.m.
Marshall vs West Virginia 9:40 p.m.
SOUTH
UMBC vs Kansas St. 7:45 p.m.
Nevada vs Cincinnati 6:10 p.m.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
Authorities say a man shot and killed his former wife at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself. Police say the 33-year-old gunman was taken to a hospital Saturday.
