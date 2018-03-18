Quantcast

NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 18th

Loyola of Chicago will be part of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 after pulling out another close win. Clayton Custer drained a jumper with 3.3 seconds left to give the 11th-seeded Ramblers a stunning 63-62 win over No. 3 Tennessee at Dallas. Custer's late basket came two days after Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Loyola a win over Miami. Texas Tech also won in Dallas as Keenan Evans scored 22 points and nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2 ½ remaining in the Red Raiders' 69-66 triumph over Florida. No. 1 Kansas barely advanced to the Midwest Region semifinals. 

Second Round

WEST

Texas A&M  vs  North Carolina               5:15 p.m.

Florida St.  vs  Xavier                              8:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

Syracuse  vs  Michigan St.                      2:40 p.m.

Clemson  vs  Auburn                               7:10 p.m.

EAST

Butler  vs  Purdue                                    12:10 p.m.

Marshall  vs  West Virginia                       9:40 p.m.

SOUTH

UMBC  vs  Kansas St.                              7:45 p.m.

Nevada  vs  Cincinnati                              6:10 p.m.

