Fired employee assaults ex-boss at Springs motel

On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.

Police said that while en route to the scene they learned a male individual had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found Rutbel Romero-Soto in the parking lot with a laceration on his upper back.

While investigating the incident, officers said they learned that Romero-Soto had been fired from the motel and returned to confront his ex-boss. According to police, after arriving at the motel, Romero-Soto pulled a knife and chased his ex-boss. During the chase, Romero-Soto cut the man once on his upper-arm.

During the assault, other employees intervened and the scuffle left Romero-Soto with the laceration to his back.

The victim who was cut did not need medical attention for his injury. Romero-Soto was transported to the hospital, where he received stitches for his injury. He is now facing 2nd degree assault charges.