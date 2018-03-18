Weather Alert Day: Stronger Winds and Fire Danger This Afternoon, Shower Chances Tonight

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Authorities say a man shot and killed his former wife at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself. Police say the 33-year-old gunman was taken to a hospital Saturday.
