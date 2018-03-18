Weather Alert Day: Stronger Winds and Fire Danger This Afternoon, Shower Chances Tonight

Today's Forecast:

More cloud cover and a few degrees cooler for Sunday. We stay dry during the morning and afternoon as a cold front heads our way sparking snow in the mountains. Winds increase during the second half of the day as the front gets closer and that will mean high fire danger and more red flag warnings. Another day to avoid anything that could start a fire. Isolated showers will try to develop for the lower elevations by this evening beginning as rain and changing to snow as temperatures drop. That chance will continue overnight for areas like the Palmer Divide. Winds stay very strong this evening and overnight with gusts over 30 mph. Blowing snow and low visibility will be possible where snow falls. The commute to the Denver Metro could have slowdowns on Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 55; Low - 31. Increasing winds today. Shower chances arrive, especially north and west, this evening and a few areas will see more showers overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 63; Low - 34. Winds get gusty later today and overnight. Red flag warning today. Isolated chance for showers this evening/overnight.

CANON CITY: High - 60; Low - 32. Increasing winds. Minor shower chances later afternoon/evening. Dry and windy overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 46; Low - 20. Stronger winds later today and overnight. Shower chances arrives later this afternoon and continue overnight with areas of blowing snow and low visibility at times.

TRI-LAKES: High - Near 50; Low - 20's. Increasing winds. Shower chances arrive late this afternoon and continue overnight. Around 2-4" for most. Isolated higher totals for the highest elevations. Areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Increasing winds and red flag warnings today. Isolated shower activity late today and overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Near 60; Low - 30's. Increasing winds and red flag warnings today. Very minimal shower chances this afternoon then mainly dry overnight.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Another quick chance for very isolates showers Monday afternoon/evening. Winds stay strong but do improve a bit throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 40's to low 50's. Slightly warmer for Tuesday with highs in the 50's along with drier skies. We stay dry and warmer for the rest of the week with temperatures back into the 60's and low 70's. Thursday should be the warmest day of the week. Winds get gusty again Thursday through Saturday with the potential for more high fire danger.