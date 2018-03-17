Carson Midway fire evacuees relieved to go home, concerned others' loss

On Saturday, Carson Midway fire evacuees finally got the all-clear to return to their homes.

Officials briefed evacuees and opened up the previously shut-down evacuation areas shortly at 6 p.m. on Saturday.



"This is a very large geographical area, there's a lot of homes in this area that we have to render safe, that we have to make sure that they're safe, number one. We had to make sure that we got power back on, number two," said Sheriff Bill Elder with El Paso County Sheriff's Office.



"And it takes a while to bring all those pieces together."

Sheriff Elder also confirmed three homes in El Paso County were completely destroyed and there's still an active fire in a tire wall.

Overall, evacuees who spoke to News 5, feeling mixed emotions.



While they're relieved to go finally back, they can't help but think of those who have nothing to go back to.



" I think it's going to be really sad to come back and see the homes that were destroyed because many were destroyed. And those homes were right in the path leading to our home," said evacuee Sandra Avelar.



Avelar is still processing the memory of flames approaching, and she's thankful her home was spared from the damage.

"That's the area where the fire started, right next to our house, but then it suddenly veered away and avoided our house altogether," Avelar said.



"I thought 'this is strange' and I said 'yes, it's a miracle.' the fire didn't get to our home."



Now that the fire is 80 percent contained, officials are confident they're prepared to help folks settle back into their homes.



"We feel pretty comfortable, there will be crews here around the clock," said Sheriff Elder.



"We will have law enforcement presence around the clock and so everyone will just take their time moving back in and move safely and we appreciate their patience."



There are two re-entry points, one on exit 119 and one on exit 122 off I-25.



If you haven't yet made your way back, keep in mind you will need a valid government-issued ID or a government document with your address to get through.



Red cross volunteers will also be at those re-entry points providing cleaning kits for homes.