Switchbacks kick-off 2018 with 2-0 win

Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Multiple agencies are working to put out the remaining 20 percent of the Carson Midway fire that destroyed three homes.
Multiple agencies are working to put out the remaining 20 percent of the Carson Midway fire that destroyed three homes.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.