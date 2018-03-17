Missing 2-year old boy from El Paso County has died

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has now reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead.

Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received the call around 5:41 p.m. from the sibling reporting the child had gone missing.

An Amber Alert was later issued including a vehicle of interest, a white van with no back windows.

The Amber Alert was canceled just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning when he was found.

Deputies say he was found with life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no information on where and when he was found at this time.

The Sheriff's Office stopped their search efforts around midnight Saturday, and began again Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.