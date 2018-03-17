Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating the missing child.

According to sheriff's deputies, his name is Nain Dominguez, he was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Deputies say the call came in around 5:42 p.m. from an older sibling, saying they were playing in the area of Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead when the child went missing.

The vehicle of interest is a white-panel van with no back windows.

Search crews were called in along with Flight for Life where all nearby areas are being canvassed for any signs of the 2-year old.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff's Office.