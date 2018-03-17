Downtown Colorado Springs filled with green Saturday

Hundreds packed the streets of downtown Colorado Springs for the 34th annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

There was lots of excitement as people gathered to celebrate the 'luck of the Irish' Saturday afternoon.

Festivities kicked off at 8:30 a.m. where cyclists gathered for the "Pedalin for Saint Pats" city wide bike ride followed by a 5k run.

Celtic bands, dancing groups, local schools, charities, businesses and more participated in the event marching down Tejon Street in their finest green attire.

"Oh my word oh my word that's cute." "Oh I wouldn't miss it for the world," was some of the excitement captured by a young parade goer as antique cars and horses passed by.

However he wasn't the only one excited by the celebration, some of our News 5 team was downtown celebrating and passing out candy to all parade goers.