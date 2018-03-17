Puppies rescued actually baby foxes in Colorado Springs

Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes.
Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The animals were then turned over to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where a vet determined they were not dogs but foxes.
State wildlife manager Travis Sauder told CBS4 it's not uncommon for people to come across young wild animals at this time of year.
Sauder says the baby foxes would be returned to where they were found in hopes their mother was still around. If not, he says they'll be taken to a rehabilitation facility.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
