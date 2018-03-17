Air Force football holds 2018 Spring Game

Air Force football was back at Falcon Stadium on Saturday with pads on, full contact and fans in the stands. The annual blue and silver spring game was held as the Falcons finally got to let loose after working hard all spring preparing for the 2018 season.

Last year did not end quite as Air Force had planned, missing out on a bowl game and rounding out the season with a 5-7 record.

Needless to say that had Troy Calhoun and his squad motivated coming into early workouts and they took advantage of any opportunity they could.

"Whatever you're allowed to do we went completely against the ceiling in terms of tackling and blocking, the number of days you can wear pads, hope that helps us going forward," said Coach Calhoun.

Today however it was about enjoying the sunshine and the roar of the crowd, so we asked questions not only about football but about the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament. Quarterback, Arion Worthman stopped to talk and gave his take on the huge upset of #16 UMBC downing #1 Virginia.

"I was at Famous Dave's with my dad and we told them to put the game on since I saw the updates, and I'm like wow, this is crazy making history. Good for them, awesome game last night," said the Air Force senior.

The Falcons will start the new season on September 1st at Falcon Stadium hosting Stony Brook. Stay with News-5 Sports as we track their progress during the spring and summer heading into the 2018 campaign.