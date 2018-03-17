Saturday Evening Weather; Quiet before the Storm?

Today's Forecast:

A slow-moving storm front is marching in our direction, to give us a last swipe of wintery weather before Spring arrives Tuesday. Expect a clear and nearly calm night tonight, and not that cold...and a bright start to Sunday. First real clouds begin to increase in the afternoon, and the wind follows suit later in the day too. Snow will begin in the western mountains in the later morning hours, but will be held back in the Front Range. In fact, I suspect that south of the El Paso/Pueblo County line, hardly a trace of anything will fall Sunday night. North of that line, some rain to snow will fall after 10pm, mostly ending before we wake up Monday. However, in the very unsettled, blustery cold air Monday, I would expect variable clouds and a little sun and some wind blown flurries. Skies turn clear Monday night in it's wake, and a major warming trend ensues Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 32, High - 55. Clear tonight with little wind. Sunshine through midday Sunday, then clouding up. Wind, a little rain/snow overnight.

PUEBLO: Low - 28, High - 63. Clear tonight with little wind. Sunshine through midday Sunday, then clouding up.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 60. Clear tonight with little wind. Sunshine through midday Sunday, then clouding up.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 28, High - 46. Clear tonight with little wind. Clouding up Sunday, snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Windy too.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 27, High - 45. Clear tonight with little wind. Clouding up Sunday, snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Windy too.

PLAINS: Low - 32, High - 70. Clear tonight with little wind. Sunshine through midday Sunday, then clouding up.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 31, High - 66. Clear tonight with little wind. Sunshine through midday Sunday, then clouding up.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Sunday night, for the Front Range, and mainly north of El Paso County. Rain (after 10pm) to snow, windy too.Steady snow ends overnight, few wind-blown flurries Monday.