Air Force lacrosse bests VMI 11-6

Nick Hruby registered his third hat trick this season with a four-goal performance in Air Force’s 11-6 victory over VMI in the Southern Conference opener, Saturday afternoon, at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium. The wins extends the Falcons to a two-game win streak and a 3-5 overall record.



The Falcons took the field firing on all cylinders as the blanked VMI (1-5, 0-2 SoCon), 5-0, in the first period of play. Chet Dunstan notched the first goal of the game at the 13:15 mark via Trey Lervick’s fifth assist this season. Less than two minutes later, Matthew O’Rourk broke onto the scene with his first career goal in an unassisted attack. A mere 10-seconds after O’Rourk’s goal, Kyle Richbourg charged down the field off the face off and slung a goal into the VMI cage. At the 9:32 mark, Hruby notched his first goal of the game. Just over a minute later, O’Rourk tallied his second goal of the game.



VMI put their first goal on the scoresheet in a man-up situation at 12:21 in the second period. Air Force responded by rattling off four of their own to close the half at 9-1. Cameron Carter notched his first goal of the game at 11:27 with a ripper from just inside the box. At the 5:39 mark, Quincy Peene found Hruby open for another opportunity, which the Coppell, Texas, native obliged. Just under two minutes later, Roman Rohrbach assisted O’Rourk with his hat trick goal. A mere 55-seconds later, Jake Thornally added his first career goal via Kevin Cox’s assist.



At the halftime whistle, the Falcons held the 9-1 lead and the advantage in shots (25-5) and ground balls (15-7). Air Force face off man Trent Harper continued his dominance at the face off X, winning 8-11 (.727) first-half face offs.



VMI came alive in the third period, outscoring Air Force, 4-1. Hruby notched his hat trick goal at the 2:58 mark via O’Rourk’s assist for the Falcons’ only goal of the period. In the final period of play, Dunstan fed Hruby for his fourth goal of the game, 17th of the season. VMI tallied the last goal of the game at 5:12, but came up short of any hope at a comeback rally.



At the final whistle, Air Force outshot VMI, 44-16, led by Carter’s nine shots. The Falcons scooped up 27 ground balls to the Keydets’ 20; Richbourg led the way with six, followed by Harper with five. Senior face off man Josh Radjenovich saw some action at the face off X in the fourth period, going 4-4 on the day. Harper finished the day with 12 face off wins in 16 attempts (.750). The face-off squad finished at 16-20 (.800). Christian Pung led the team with two caused turnovers.



Air Force continues conference action at home as they host Mercer, Mar. 24, at noon. Last season Air Force beat Mercer, 14-6, in Macon, Ga. The Falcons are 7-0 against the Bears.