Suspect robs local gas station with a gun

Springs police responded to another robbery call at the Kum and Go gas station at 2422 Research Parkway Saturday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, where the reported suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money. Police said the suspect was able to get an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

Police responded to a similar incident at the Circle K gas station on S Rockrimmon Blvd an hour prior. Police have not said whether these two incidents are related.