Suspect robs local gas station with a gun

Springs police responded to another robbery call at the Kum and Go gas station at 2422 Research Parkway Saturday morning.
Police responded to the incident around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, where the reported suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money. Police said the suspect was able to get an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.
Police responded to a similar incident at the Circle K gas station on S Rockrimmon Blvd an hour prior. Police have not said whether these two incidents are related.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.