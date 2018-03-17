Missing woman found safe in Fremont County

Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue teams found a 35-year old at-risk adult who went missing Friday night.

Deputies say Amber was found safe after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were searching the area of Scutti Drive in Williamsburg, Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said Amber was last seen Friday night wearing dark pants and a gray shirt. She is a 35-year old white woman, 5'6', and walks with a cane as she is a stroke survivor.

An emergency notification was sent out in a 3 mile radius of Scutti Drive.