Missing woman found safe in Fremont County

Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue teams found a 35-year old at-risk adult who went missing Friday night.
Deputies say Amber was found safe after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
Crews were searching the area of Scutti Drive in Williamsburg, Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said Amber was last seen Friday night wearing dark pants and a gray shirt. She is a 35-year old white woman, 5'6', and walks with a cane as she is a stroke survivor.
An emergency notification was sent out in a 3 mile radius of Scutti Drive.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
