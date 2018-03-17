Quantcast

Fremont County agencies search for missing endangered woman - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fremont County agencies search for missing endangered woman

Posted: Updated:
FREMONT COUNTY -

Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a 35-year old missing woman.

Crews are searching the area of Scutti Drive in Williamsburg, Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Amber was last seen Friday night wearing dark pants and a gray shirt. She is a 35-year old white woman, 5'6', and walks with a cane as she is a stroke survivor.

An emergency notification has been sent out in a 3 mile radius of Scutti Drive.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call FreCom dispatch at (719) 784-3411.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?