Fremont County agencies search for missing endangered woman

Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a 35-year old missing woman.

Crews are searching the area of Scutti Drive in Williamsburg, Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Amber was last seen Friday night wearing dark pants and a gray shirt. She is a 35-year old white woman, 5'6', and walks with a cane as she is a stroke survivor.

An emergency notification has been sent out in a 3 mile radius of Scutti Drive.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call FreCom dispatch at (719) 784-3411.