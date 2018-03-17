Quantcast

Police respond to attempted robbery at gas station - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police respond to attempted robbery at gas station

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs police responded to a Circle K gas station where a person entered the store demanding money with a gun.

Police said the incident happened at 120 S Rockrimmon Blvd a little after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The clerk told police he was unable to get any money the suspect was demanding.

The suspect then fled the scene without any money.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?