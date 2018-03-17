Quantcast

Police search for suspect in robbery attempt at local hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs police responded to an incident at a local hotel where a suspect demanded money with a gun.

CSPD said the suspect entered the Days Inn at 8350 Razborback Rd a little after 1:30 a.m Saturday. The suspect demanded money from the front desk clerk with a pistol, but police said the suspect was able to get to a back room.

The suspect then fled the scene before taking any money. Police responded to the scene and attempted a K9 track to locate the suspect, but no suspect was found.

