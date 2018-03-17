Colorado Springs man dies in rollover crash on Highway 115

The Colorado State Patrol said they are currently investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a Colorado Springs man on State Highway 115.

The crash occurred Friday night around 5:30 p.m. just north of Penrose.

According to State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was 51-year-old Christian Edwards, of Colorado Springs. Edwards was traveling south when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve. He hit a sign post, over corrected, and then rolled his Subaru multiple times.

State Patrol said that Edwards was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the crash.