Navy's new attack submarine named Colorado joins the fleet

The U.S. Navy's newest attack submarine has joined the fleet.



A commissioning ceremony for the USS Colorado was held Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a "marvel of technology and innovation."



Annie Mabus, daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel.



U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, says the people of Colorado are remarkably proud.



The 377-foot-long sub weighs about 7,800 tons submerged. It can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops.



Submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia built the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarine.

Thank you to Commander Koepp and your family for your service and sacrifice. Thatcher and I enjoyed our time at the #USSColorado commissioning and will always remember this special day. pic.twitter.com/fjXXpTwtDr — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) March 17, 2018