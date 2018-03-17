Navy's new attack submarine named Colorado joins the fleet

The U.S. Navy's newest attack submarine has joined the fleet.
A commissioning ceremony for the USS Colorado was held Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a "marvel of technology and innovation."
Annie Mabus, daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, says the people of Colorado are remarkably proud.
The 377-foot-long sub weighs about 7,800 tons submerged. It can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops.
Submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia built the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarine.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
