No bump stocks turned in after ban in Denver

No bump stocks have been turned over to Denver authorities after the city banned the accessories used in last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.
Denver Police police last month invited city residents to turn in any bump stocks in their possession but Denverite reports that none have been handed over.
The ban on bump stocks approved by the city council in January was considered largely symbolic. Denver had previously banned the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks.
The council also made it illegal in most situations to possess magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
