Damage assessment underway at scene of Carson Midway Fire

Fort Carson personnel and El Paso County authorities are currently assessing the damage from the Carson Midway Fire that burned more than 2,000 acres and several homes Friday afternoon.

The fire started on Fort Carson property as infantry and air assets were conducting pre-deployment live fire exercises on a training range, according to Garrison Commander Colonel Fitch. The fire started out very small before being driven by high winds and plenty of dry grasses which provided fuel.

There is no estimate on the number of homes and other structures that burned. News 5 crews in the field spoke with property owners who were told their homes were a total loss. There are no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

As of Saturday morning, evacuees within the fire zone (seen below) are still not able to return to their homes until officials determine it is safe.

Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon. "It's like a war zone. Trucks, sheriff, fire department, everyone flying up and down the road back and forth. Helicopters, everything." Kose said.

He was able to recover his important documents and belongings and left his home in time.

For Deanna Ealey, there were moments of panic when she got separated from her husband when she was at work when the fire began.

"I ask that cop over there if he'll let me back and he said no. He said they're evacuating everybody. I haven't seen my husband yet and I'm starting to freak out."

For Ealey is was an afternoon of stress and thinking of the worst, until she was reunited with her husband at an evacuation center.

Red Cross Public Information Officer Bill Fortune said the evacuation shelter set up at Fountain Valley Baptist Church is not an overnight shelter at the moment. Those plans can change he said if there is a need. At this time the Red Cross is not asking for donations in relation to this fire yet.

The Humane Society is also helping to rescue animals in the path of the fire. A large animal shelter has been set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

