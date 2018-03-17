Rabies prevalent in Colorado critters

The El Paso County Public Health Department has released some troubling information regarding the prevalence of rabies in critters found in the county.

According to the health department, a total of 10 skunks have tested positive for rabies so far this year. The department also said that four of these skunks were found living near densely populated urban areas near downtown Colorado Springs and Palmer Park.

“Rabies is making an early appearance in El Paso County for the 2018 season,” said Shannon Rowe, El Paso County Public Health Epidemiologist. “The rapid spread of rabies in mammals, such as skunks, into urban areas puts pets and people at risk, so it is important that all domestic animals are up to date on their rabies vaccines through a licensed veterinarian.”

The department said the skunks have been found in yards of residential homes, but at this time there are no known human exposures.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture also confirmed this week that an alpaca in Douglas County has died due to a rabies infection.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 45 animals from Colorado have tested positive for rabies so far in 2018. Most of these have been skunks. Of those 45, 12 rabid animals were known or strongly suspected of exposing 33 domestic pets, seven livestock animals, and two people.

The Department of Agriculture wants to remind residents that rabies is spread primarily by saliva through the bite of a rabid animal. Once symptoms of the disease appear, there is no cure and the infection is fatal.

The department offers these additions steps to help prevent spread of the disease.

Be aware of skunks out during the day. This is abnormal behavior and these animals should be avoided.

Be aware of areas that can be suitable habitat for skunks such as dark holes, under buildings, and under equipment.

Do not feed wild animals or allow your pets around them. Be sure to teach children to stay away from wild animals. Avoid leaving pet food outside as that may attract a wild animal.

Contact your veterinarian right away, if any of your animals are bitten or scratched by any wild animal, particularly skunks, bats, foxes or raccoons.

If your animals exhibit any dramatic behavioral changes, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Isolate and avoid contact with these animals if possible.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, contact your physician and local health department right away.

Rabies vaccination should be considered for horses and other equines, breeding livestock, dairy cattle or other livestock.

If you must remove a dead skunk on your property, wear rubber gloves or lift the carcass with a shovel or other tool, and double-bag it for the trash. Do not directly touch the skunk with bare hands.

For additional information, visit the state's rabies site here: Rabies