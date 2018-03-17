NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 17th

Quantcast

Top-seeded Virginia is left to make sense of a historic NCAA Tournament loss. The Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament's history with Friday's 74-54 loss in the South Region's first round. Virginia had a program record with 31 wins and owned the top overall seed in the tournament only to see UMBC of the America East Conference turn the second half of what is typically a routine game into a unexpected rout.

Tournament schedule: Saturday, March 17th

Second Round

WEST

Ohio St.  vs  Gonzaga              7:45 p.m.

Houston  vs  Michigan              9:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

Seton Hall  vs  Kansas              7:10 p.m.

Rhode Island  vs  Duke             2:40 p.m.

EAST

Florida  vs  Texas Tech             8:40 p.m.

Alabama  vs  Villanova             12:10 p.m.

SOUTH

Loyola of Chicago  vs  Tennessee  6:10 p.m.

Buffalo  vs  Kentucky                 5:15 p.m.

