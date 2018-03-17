NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 17th

Top-seeded Virginia is left to make sense of a historic NCAA Tournament loss. The Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament's history with Friday's 74-54 loss in the South Region's first round. Virginia had a program record with 31 wins and owned the top overall seed in the tournament only to see UMBC of the America East Conference turn the second half of what is typically a routine game into a unexpected rout.
Tournament schedule: Saturday, March 17th
Second Round
WEST
Ohio St. vs Gonzaga 7:45 p.m.
Houston vs Michigan 9:40 p.m.
MIDWEST
Seton Hall vs Kansas 7:10 p.m.
Rhode Island vs Duke 2:40 p.m.
EAST
Florida vs Texas Tech 8:40 p.m.
Alabama vs Villanova 12:10 p.m.
SOUTH
Loyola of Chicago vs Tennessee 6:10 p.m.
Buffalo vs Kentucky 5:15 p.m.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
The woman who left her toddlers at home alone while she went on an out of state trip leaned how long she will spend behind bars Friday.
