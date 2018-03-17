Weather Alert Day: Fire Danger Remains High

Today's Forecast:

Fire danger remains high today with Red Flag Warnings for the far southeastern corner of the state. Fire danger remains high for everyone today and winds will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph at times this afternoon. It will be a nice St. Patrick's Day with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 50's and 60's. Despite the nice day, any kind of burning or anything that could start a fire should be avoided.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 59; Low - 32. Mainly sunny and breezy today. Calmer and clear overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 29. Bright, mild, and breezy at times. Calmer and mainly clear tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 64; Low - 32. Mainly sunny and breezy at times. Mainly clear tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 50; Low - 28. Mostly sunny and breezy today. Mainly clear and calmer overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - Near 30. Bright and breezy today. Mainly clear overnight.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - Near 30. High fire danger today. Mainly clear and calmer overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60's; Low - Near 30. Mild, bright, and breezy at times today. Mainly clear and quiet tonight.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 20's and 30's as winds improve. A quiet start to Sunday but cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. Temperatures should be able to reach the 50's and low 60's early in the afternoon. By the late afternoon/early evening we'll have gusty winds and rain/snow moving in. The main focus of precipitation looks to be around Pikes Peak and the Palmer Divide. The combination of wind and snow could cause driving issues between Colorado Springs and Denver during the latter part of the day. We could see a few inches of accumulation for those areas that see the most activity. Skies dry out heading into Monday with highs only in the 40's to near 50. winds will remain very gusty. We could see another quick shot of very isolated snow around the Pikes Peak Region Monday night into Tuesday.