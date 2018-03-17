Quantcast

Police investigating suspicious shooting in SE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Police and emergency equipment are currently at a home in the 1800 block of Capulin Drive off of Carmel and Chelton. Investigators are looking into what's being called a "suspicious shooting." 

Details about the victim or the incident are unknown at the moment. Watch for street closures in the area. 

