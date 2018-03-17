Falcons advance to AHC Championship Game with 3-0 win

The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
