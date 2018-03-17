Falcons advance to AHC Championship Game with 3-0 win

Air Force advances to the Atlantic Hockey Championship game with a 3-0 win over second-seeded Canisius in the AHC semifinals, Friday, March 16, at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y. Billy Christopoulos stopped all 24 shots for his second straight shutout, and fifth of the season.

Air Force, the No. 5 seed, will face seventh-seeded Robert Morris in the championship game on Saturday, March 17, at 7:35 p.m. ET., in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

Canisius controlled play for much of the first period, but Christopoulos made 12 saves in a scoreless tie after one period. Early in the second period Felix Chamberlin was open on the back door at the bottom of the right circle. Billy Christopoulos slid quickly to his left and made a glove save that kept the game deadlocked. Including that save, Air Force was getting out shot, 14-9. After the save, Air Force outshot Canisius, 28-10, the rest of the game.

The Falcons (21-14-5 overall) struck twice in the second. On the power play, Zack Mirageas’ shot from the right point was tipped in by Kyle Haak at 6:12. Later in the period, Jake Levin’s shot from the point was saved, but Erik

Baskin put back the rebound for his team-leading 16th of the season at 16:13.

Early in the third period, Haak won an offensive zone faceoff and Mirageas’ shot from the right point was saved. Matt Serratore cleaned up the rebound at 5:51 for a 3-0 lead.

Air Force outshot Canisius, 37-24. The Falcons were 1-for-3 on the power play while Canisius was 0-for-4.

“We got through the first period and then we got stronger as the game progressed,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “The turning point of the game was the glove save that Billy made early in the second period when we lost a guy on the back door. These games can be so tight and can turn on a dime. Billy was solid all game. If that puck goes in, who knows that happens. Canisius is a really good team. Their defensemen are good and involved in the offense. The have some glamour players. McLaughlin is really good and so light on his skates. We have been a really good road team this season.”