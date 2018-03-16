HISTORY! 16 seed UMBC beats 1 seed Virginia

Quantcast

Top overall seed Virginia routed by UMBC for NCAA Tournament's first win by 16-seed over a No. 1 in all-time hoops upset.
  
UMBC has made NCAA Tournament history.
  
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed after upsetting Virginia 74-54.
  
This was a shocker.
  
Virginia was the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP poll.
  
They were no match for the Retrievers, especially after halftime. The game was tied at the half.
  
UMBC looked like the No. 1 seed.

