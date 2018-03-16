Fort Carson defends live fire training after fire burns structures

Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.

"This is a heavy deployment year for Fort Carson. We're also preparing for future deployments by summer that we don't have the orders yet for, but we have coming by summer," Fitch said Friday afternoon. "We're in a continuous training cycle up until those deployments and soldiers actually leave to go overseas."

Many viewers weighed in on the News 5 Facebook page, asking why Fort Carson continued live fire training on Red Flag Warning days.

One woman commented, "Why doesn't fort cars on have to abide by fire restrictions... now my daughter in laws family are in midway they could lose everything ..... don't get it."

By our count, this was the fourth fire on post in the last two weeks. At least two of them started on training areas. Fort Carson began live fire training to prepare for deployment on Feb. 20.

Fitch said this training was necessary for our troops.

"We have to train in order to prepare those soldiers to go into some of those dangerous situations they're going to encounter," Fitch said.

Fitch also did not say that the fire on Fort Carson was the definite cause of the fire that burned multiple structures, saying a flare up from a fire that burned in the similar area yesterday might have been responsible for the damage to structures.

"It's hard to say what really caused the damage to those structures at this time," Fitch said."That's something we'll go back to take a look at in conjunction with both Pueblo and El Paso County."

During that news conference, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said he wasn't sure who caused the fire, but said he knows one thing:

"We don't know where it came from, we just want to get it out."