Local rescue serves as last option for dogs who have nowhere to go

A Colorado Springs rescue has created a place for dogs that have nowhere else to go.

All Breed Rescue and Training is just that, an all breed rescue, and training facility with a big part of their mission being dedicated to not only training pets but providing a safe place for dogs who have no other option.

"We can take dogs that other shelters can't fix or don't have the time to fix. And therefore they don't feel that it's safe to put the dog up for adoption without proper training," said Lauren Fox, Executive Director.

Fox said shelters and rescues reach out to All Breed Rescue and Training when they have deemed the animal 'unadoptable.'

The shelter gets anywhere between 10-26 requests a day.

They believe all dogs deserve a second chance, with a full team dedicated to giving the animal time, space, training, and the rehabilitation they need.

Fox says it doesn't matter how long the dogs need to stay, they'll stay as long as it takes to find them the best home. Dogs like Roger, who has been with All Breed Rescue for almost five years.

The space is almost always filled from week to week, as many local families volunteer and foster the animals while in search for finding them a forever home.

"When those homes are filled, I cant take anymore and have to decide which dogs get to be fostered, knowing the dogs I do not select, get no other options," Fox said.

Which is why the rescue added training to their facility in 2005, in hopes to raise awareness to their ongoing mission, and to decrease the number of dogs that end up in shelters to begin with.

The staff works to not only train dogs to be better companions, but for dog owners to find better connections with their four-legged loved ones.

"I love seeing people connect with their dogs and seeing the end result," Fox said.

If you are interested in volunteering, adopting or fostering a dog, you can reach out to All Breed Rescue and Training at (719) 264-6460.