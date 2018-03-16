Manitou Springs enacts fire restrictions

The City of Manitou Springs has put in place fire restrictions amid warm and dry conditions in our region. The following is the announcement from the fire chief.
Effective immediately, and in an effort to remain consistent with regional partners, I am ordering the following Fire Restrictions for the City of Manitou Springs:
1. Open Burning Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire, including camp fires and warming fires.
This current ban excludes fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city’s RV and Camping Parks; and charcoal grills, and wood burning fire places, (chiminia) or fire pits with proper fitting screen covers and with a minimum of 15’ separation from structures or other combustible material at private residences. None of these exclusions permit a total fuel area greater than 3 feet in diameter, and all must have a flame height of less than 2 feet.
2. Outdoor Smoking Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco products is strictly prohibited.
These restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, or to fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Additionally, compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences are not included in the ban.
If weather patterns change the local outlook significantly one way or the other, Fire Restrictions will be adjusted accordingly.
Respectfully Submitted,
John K. Forsett, Fire Chief, City of Manitou Springs
RELATED:
El Paso County under Stage 1 burn restrictions
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch area.
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch area.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.