Animals included in evacuations as fire continues to burn

Animal owners have been working to get their livestock out of harms way as the Carson/Midway fire continues to burn Friday evening.

Roads in the area around exit 119 on I-25 are closed and people in the area had to work quickly to get their animals out of the evacuation zone.

The Colorado State Fairgrounds are open for evacuees to bring their large animals. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks that they are taken through Gate 6 on Small Avenue. For small animals, Pueblo Animal Services on 4600 Eagleridge Blvd., is accepting animals for evacuees.

The Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame is also accepting horses and other large animals. Anyone who wants to utilize the facility can call Kent Sturman at 719-528-4764. There are road closures and detours in the area. The south entrance of the facility is open.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tweeted that animal law enforcement officers continue to assist families in evacuating pets and have rescued several animals from the evacuation zone. Families can pick up their pets at the staging site. A few dogs rescued by ALE have been brought to HSPPR for sheltering.

Some of these people are the same that were evacuated in Thursday's fire.

