Suspect located in threats to Woodland Park Schools

A suspect is in custody, linked to the threats at Woodland Park schools.
Woodland Park Police said they served a search warrant at a home on March 7 and took a suspect into custody.
That person is not being identified because they are a juvenile. Officers said they are working with the district attorney's office to determine what charges will be filed, however, they believe there is no longer a threat to the schools.
The police department said they are not going to release any other details of the investigation at this time.
The threats were found written in the restroom at Woodland Park High School on February 23, 2018.
Previous Coverage:
Graffiti prompts increased security at Woodland Park High School
Woodland Park schools to close for second day for credible threat
Woodland Park schools to close Wednesday for "credible threat"
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch area.
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch area.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.