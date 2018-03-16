Suspect located in threats to Woodland Park Schools

A suspect is in custody, linked to the threats at Woodland Park schools.

Woodland Park Police said they served a search warrant at a home on March 7 and took a suspect into custody.

That person is not being identified because they are a juvenile. Officers said they are working with the district attorney's office to determine what charges will be filed, however, they believe there is no longer a threat to the schools.

The police department said they are not going to release any other details of the investigation at this time.

The threats were found written in the restroom at Woodland Park High School on February 23, 2018.

