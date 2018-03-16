Quantcast

Crews knock down house fire in northeastern Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs fire crews have knocked down a house fire near Barnes and Peterson Friday afternoon. 

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. on the 6700 block of Stockwell Drive and at the time smoke was visible for miles.

Fire crews said no one was home when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries. Crews have not released a cause for the fire yet.

