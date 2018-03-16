Crews knock down house fire in northeastern Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs fire crews have knocked down a house fire near Barnes and Peterson Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. on the 6700 block of Stockwell Drive and at the time smoke was visible for miles.
Fire crews said no one was home when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries. Crews have not released a cause for the fire yet.
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch area.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
