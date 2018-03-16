Mother who left toddlers alone in padlocked room sentenced to prison

The woman who left her toddlers at home alone while she went on an out of state trip leaned how long she will spend behind bars Friday. Kanesha Godin will spend eight years in prison followed by three years mandatory parole. She pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges.

(Kanesha Godin)

Godin padlocked her 3-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old children in a room for a total of five days last year. She asked a friend who is also a soldier to check on them once a day while she was in North Carolina taking care of her mother.

25-year-old Godin is also a Fort Carson soldier. Eventually bosses at Fort Carson learned that there might be something wrong with the children and police were called.

Court documents say that inside of the home on the 100 block of Wellington Street in Fountain, walls were covered in feces, there was urine all over and no food or water for the children. When officers entered the home, they found the children clothed only in soiled diapers in a small dark bedroom. The thermostat was found cranked up to 90 degrees.

The solider who was coming to check on the children once a day, Victoria Louis, was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse. News 5 spoke with a neighbor at the time of the arrest, she said she had lived next door to Godin for two years and she didn't understand why Godin never asked for help.

"I don't understand how you could just lock your kids up or leave them by themselves knowing that you have neighbors that have told you, I will watch them!" Alicia Rapalo said.