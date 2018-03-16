Man sentenced in shooting death of brother

The Monument man who shot and killed his brother last March will spend three years in prison.
Erik Mattyasovsky was sentenced Friday in El Paso County. He told investigators he accidentally shot is brother, Brian, while practicing self defense techniques with him last year at a home on Alexandria Drive. He was charged with reckless manslaughter.
Investigators also said while he was out on bond last October, Mattyasovsky also allegedly assaulted two people in a situation that prompted a six hour standoff.
The victims in that case are believed to have been is parents and neither was hurt badly enough to go to the hospital.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
