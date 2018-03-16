Man sentenced in shooting death of brother

The Monument man who shot and killed his brother last March will spend three years in prison.

Erik Mattyasovsky was sentenced Friday in El Paso County. He told investigators he accidentally shot is brother, Brian, while practicing self defense techniques with him last year at a home on Alexandria Drive. He was charged with reckless manslaughter.

Investigators also said while he was out on bond last October, Mattyasovsky also allegedly assaulted two people in a situation that prompted a six hour standoff.

The victims in that case are believed to have been is parents and neither was hurt badly enough to go to the hospital.