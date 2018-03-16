Friday Evening Weather; Red Flag Conditions into this evening

Today's Forecast:

Heavy winds continue, until just after sunset.

A weak ridge of high pressure over the inter-mountain region will keep skies fair through Saturday night, and as it settles overhead, winds will relax tonight. No weather related issues for St Patty's Day. But it departs, in favor of a storm that gives us a slightly better chance for some rain and/or snow Sunday late afternoon and night. Winds will increase in advance of that storm though, so Sunday could become another Red Flag Warning day. Beyond that, cooler weather for Monday, with a warming trend Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 28, High - 59. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Sunny, dry, calm and mild Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low - 27, High - 67. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Sunny, dry, calm and mild Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low - 29, High - 64. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Sunny, dry, calm and mild Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 26, High - 50. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Mainly sunny Saturday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 25, High - 49. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Mainly sunny Saturday.

PLAINS: Low - 32, High - 69. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Sunny, dry and mild Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30, High - 64. Clear tonight with rapidly diminishing wind. Sunny, dry and mild Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Bright, mild, and much more calm for St Patty's Day. Clouds increase Sunday by midday, and late day and night is the window for a decent chance for some moisture. It comes with increased wind too, though. Precip ends early Monday, and temps turn colder for a day.