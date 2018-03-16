Multiple structures burned in Carson Midway Fire

(This is live coverage of the Carson Midway Fire)

Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum confirmed to News 5 "multiple" structures have burned from the Carson Midway fire, but an exact number is not yet known. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said none of those have been in Pueblo County. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it is too early to know what county the structures are in.

A News 5 viewer shared the video above of a structure burning within the evacuation zone.

Winds are swirling in the area, and as of 2 p.m. the fire is moving to the north and east.

Big wind change and the smoke is blowing towards the north east. #carsonmidway @KOAA pic.twitter.com/7yC0gDW5NU — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 16, 2018

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire that's burned an estimated 1,234 acres, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch, Indian Village area extending to the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Authorities told News 5 around 1:30 p.m. that the fire has another head and there are four helicopters en route to the area to perform water drops.

Mandatory evacuations have been expanded this afternoon, the boundaries are as follows: the north boundary is Donner Pass View, south is County Line Road, east is I-25 and west is Fort Carson Route 1.

The Hanover School District said parents can pick up there children at the high school and that all afternoon activities have been cancelled along with afternoon preschool.

There is an air quality health advisory for northeastern Pueblo County as well as southeastern El Paso County until 8 p.m. Friday night.

The prior evacuation order was for the area of High Stakes View and Chaps View east to I-25 and south to County Line and west to Boca Raton Heights. The evacuation route is Indian Village Heights to I-25.

A total of 69 homes have been evacuated in Pueblo County, affecting about 100 people according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies are also controlling traffic to help people evacuate onto I-25 at exit 119 at Rancho Colorado Boulevard.

There are at least 100 firefighters on scene, with limited air resources available due to strong winds in the area.

Authorities have set up an evacuation center at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church, located at 500 Alabama Ave. in Fountain.

Crews from the Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Hanover, Falcon, and the Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are working to contain the flames.

The Humane Society is also helping to rescue animals in the path of the fire. A large animal shelter has been set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

News 5 is working to gather more information and the story will be updated once we know more.

We want to remind viewers that today is a Red Flag Warning day due to high winds in the area. No outdoor burning is allowed.

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast