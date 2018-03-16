More evacuations ordered as Carson Midway fire spreads

(This is live coverage of the Carson Midway Fire)

UPDATE: Authorities said the fire has another head and four helicopters are en route to perform drops.

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire that's burned an estimated 1,234 acres, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch and Indian Village area.

The Hanover School District is evacuating students from Prairie Heights Elementary School to the junior and senior high school as a precaution. PM preschool has been canceled.

Mandatory evacuations have been expanded this afternoon, the boundaries are as follows: the north boundary is Donner Pass View, south is County Line Road, east is I-25 and west is Fort Carson Route 1.

Evacuations have expanded Northbound Boundary – Donner Pass View, Southbound Boundary – County Line Road, East Boundary – I25, West Boundary – Fort Carson Route 1 pic.twitter.com/ByOdBmmMR6 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 16, 2018

The prior evacuation order was for the area of High Stakes View and Chaps View east to I-25 and south to County Line and west to Boca Raton Heights. The evacuation route is Indian Village Heights to I-25.

A total of 69 homes have been evacuated and all of them are in Pueblo County, affecting about 100 people according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies are also controlling traffic to help people evacuate onto I-25 at exit 119 at Rancho Colorado Boulevard.

There are about 100 fire crews on scene and right now the winds are too strong for the use of air resources.

Evacuation Map : Fire Evacuations are now High Stakes Vw and Chaps Vw East to I25, South to County Line, and West to Boca Raton Hts. Evacuation Route Indian Village Hts to I25 pic.twitter.com/VUjS3uac54 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 16, 2018

Authorities have set up an evacuation center at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church, located at 500 Alabama Ave. in Fountain.

Crews from the Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Hanover, Falcon, and the Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are working to contain the flames.

The Humane Society is also helping to rescue animals in the path of the fire. A large animal shelter has been set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

News 5 is working to gather more information and the story will be updated once we know more.

We want to remind viewers that today is a Red Flag Warning day due to high winds in the area. No outdoor burning is allowed.

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast