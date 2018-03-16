Quantcast

Evacuations ordered as fire spreads beyond Ft. Carson property - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Evacuations ordered as fire spreads beyond Ft. Carson property

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
FORT CARSON -

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch and Indian Village area.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of High Stakes View and Chaps View east to I-25 and south to County Line and west to Boca Raton Heights. The evacuation route is Indian Village Heights to I-25. 

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies are helping people evacuate onto I-25 at Rancho Colorado Boulevard.

Authorities have set up an evacuation center at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church, located at 500 Alabama Ave. in Fountain.

Crews from the Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Hanover, Falcon, and the Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are working to contain the flames.

Fort Carson said the fire is burning on 1,500 acres and has moved off the Mountain Post.

The Humane Society is also sending a crew to help rescue animals in the path of the fire.

Multiple viewers have called to report seeing a large amount of smoke. This incident is called the Indian Village Fire.

News 5 is working to gather more information and the story will be updated once we know more.

We want to remind viewers that today is a Red Flag Warning day due to high winds in the area. No outdoor burning is allowed.

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:25:13 GMT
    Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

    The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman. 

    The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman. 

  • Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:58:35 GMT
    The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.

    Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.

    Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.

  • Baseball player caught on camera hitting woman asks for forgiveness

    Baseball player caught on camera hitting woman asks for forgiveness

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:25:38 GMT

    Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.

    Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?