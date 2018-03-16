Evacuations ordered as fire spreads beyond Ft. Carson property

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from a fire on Fort Carson property, prompting evacuations in the Midway Ranch and Indian Village area.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of High Stakes View and Chaps View east to I-25 and south to County Line and west to Boca Raton Heights. The evacuation route is Indian Village Heights to I-25.

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies are helping people evacuate onto I-25 at Rancho Colorado Boulevard.

Evacuation Map : Fire Evacuations are now High Stakes Vw and Chaps Vw East to I25, South to County Line, and West to Boca Raton Hts. Evacuation Route Indian Village Hts to I25 pic.twitter.com/VUjS3uac54 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 16, 2018

Authorities have set up an evacuation center at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church, located at 500 Alabama Ave. in Fountain.

Crews from the Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Hanover, Falcon, and the Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are working to contain the flames.

Fort Carson said the fire is burning on 1,500 acres and has moved off the Mountain Post.

The Humane Society is also sending a crew to help rescue animals in the path of the fire.

Multiple viewers have called to report seeing a large amount of smoke. This incident is called the Indian Village Fire.

We want to remind viewers that today is a Red Flag Warning day due to high winds in the area. No outdoor burning is allowed.

