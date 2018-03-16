At least 3,000 acres, multiple structures burn in Carson Midway Fire

(Above: LIVE coverage from KOAA News 5.)

El Paso County officials estimate the Carson Midway fire has burned an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 acres, while the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said it has burned 2,032 acres.

El Paso County emergency officials provided an update on its Facebook page, saying 250 homes are under evacuation orders in El Paso County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said 69 homes are under those orders in Pueblo County.

Hanover's Fire Chief confirmed to News 5 that multiple structures have burned, but an exact number of structures is not yet known. The fire started on Fort Carson property before noon and quickly spread off-post.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said none of those have been in Pueblo County. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it is too early to know what county the structures are in.

Crews from the Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Hanover, Falcon, and the Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are working to contain the flames. Fort Carson is the lead agency.

The fast-moving fire has been fueled by strong winds, which pushed the fire to the north and east, close to the landfill and toward I-25.

The Humane Society is also helping to rescue animals in the path of the fire. A large animal shelter has been set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Mandatory evacuations were expanded this afternoon, the boundaries are as follows: the north boundary is Donner Pass View, south is County Line Road, east is I-25 and west is Fort Carson Route 1.

The Hanover School District said parents can pick up there children at the high school and that all afternoon activities have been cancelled along with afternoon preschool.

There is an air quality health advisory for northeastern Pueblo County as well as southeastern El Paso County until 8 p.m. Friday night.

We want to remind viewers that today is a Red Flag Warning day due to high winds in the area. No outdoor burning is allowed.

