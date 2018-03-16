Quantcast

First Measurable Rain In 20 Days

Colorado Springs saw the first measurable precipitation in 20 days Thursday night! The last measurable precipitation was recorded on February 23rd and we only saw 0.01" on that day. A few people saw snow overnight with totals ranging from 0.2" in Woodland Park to just over 1" in Monument and just under 1" in Falcon. Sadly Pueblo did not see any precipitation making it 19 days and counting since the city recorded anything.

The mountains did much better with most ski resorts reporting totals greater than 2 inches! Here's a list of the 24 hour snow accumulations from Thursday into Friday morning.

