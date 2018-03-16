Woman accused of trying to create prostitution ring

A woman who investigators said was trying to establish an all women prostitution ring ends up being arrested in Colorado Springs.
Investigators said Kyasha Tisdale was actively working to establish the ring while in California, Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Louisiana.
She came to Colorado Springs to meet with two women, one of whom was portrayed to be 16 years old. CSPD's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit were behind the investigation, and said Tisdale was planning on using the teen for commercial sexual exploitation.
Detectives met and arrested Tisdale at the bus station. They also learned that while on a trip from Phoenix Tisdale had befriended a 17-year-old girl who was also on the bus. Detectives said she was a runaway out of Utah and has since been reunited with her family.
Tisdale is facing several felonies; attempted human trafficking of a child, attempted inducement of child prostitution, attempted pimping of a child, attempted procurement of a child, attempted pandering of a child, attempted contributing to the delinquency of a child, attempted pimping and attempted pandering.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.
