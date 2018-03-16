Quantcast

Woman accused of trying to create prostitution ring

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A woman who investigators said was trying to establish an all women prostitution ring ends up being arrested in Colorado Springs.

Investigators said Kyasha Tisdale was actively working to establish the ring while in California, Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Louisiana.

She came to Colorado Springs to meet with two women, one of whom was portrayed to be 16 years old. CSPD's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit were behind the investigation, and said Tisdale was planning on using the teen for commercial sexual exploitation.

Detectives met and arrested Tisdale at the bus station. They also learned that while on a trip from Phoenix Tisdale had befriended a 17-year-old girl who was also on the bus. Detectives said she was a runaway out of Utah and has since been reunited with her family.

Tisdale is facing several felonies; attempted human trafficking of a child,  attempted inducement of child prostitution, attempted pimping of a child, attempted procurement of a child, attempted pandering of a child, attempted contributing to the delinquency of a child, attempted pimping and attempted pandering. 

