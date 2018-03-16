Teens involved in rollover crash in Canon City

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Canon City PD officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Skyline Drive in Canon City.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they found three teens had been injured in the accident. All three were transferred to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Canon City PD said they don't believe alcohol or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.
