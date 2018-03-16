Teens involved in rollover crash in Canon City

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Canon City PD officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Skyline Drive in Canon City.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they found three teens had been injured in the accident. All three were transferred to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Canon City PD said they don't believe alcohol or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.