Driver charged with DUI in crash that sent 4 to hospitals

Four people hospitalized and a driver facing charges after Colorado Springs police said a drunk driver hit another vehicle head on Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Tutt Blvd. and N. Carefree Circle at 12:30 p.m. Police said a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound and passing vehicles on the left side of the road by using the turn lane.
Officers identified the driver as 32-year-old Christopher Davis, saying after he finished passing cars he drifted into the opposite lanes of traffic and hit a black pick up truck head on.
All three people in that truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Davis was also taken to the hospital. After he was treated, Davis was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault and other traffic charges. The area where the crash occurred is a construction zone.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the wreckage. Police reopened the intersection about 5:30 p.m.
