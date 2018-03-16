Quantcast

Air Force Academy graduate killed when US Navy jet crashes in Florida

Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
KEY WEST -

Late Thursday, the Navy identified two aviators who died Wednesday when their fighter jet crashed during training exercises in Key West, Florida.

The pilot of the F/A-18F Super Hornet has been identified as Lt. Commander James Brice Johnson. The weapons system operator has been identified as Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King.

Johnson was a naval aviator and 2007 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. King was a 2012 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. Both servicemen were assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron Two One Three at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. No other biographical information has been released at this time.

The two aviators were declared dead at a hospital after being recovered from the water Wednesday afternoon roughly a mile east of Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West. They were on a training mission at the time of the crash.

The Navy said the jet will remain in the water at the scene until a naval investigation can be completed.

