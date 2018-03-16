Quantcast

NCAA men's tournament schedule: March 16th

Written By Tyler Dumas
Buffalo and Loyola of Chicago have pulled off the biggest upsets so far in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The 13th-seeded Bulls routed No. 4 Arizona 89-68. They'll take on Kentucky tomorrow. Eleventh-seeded Loyola next faces Tennessee after beating No. 6 Miami at the buzzer, 64-62.

First round schedule: Friday, March 16th

EAST

Cal St.-Fullerton  vs  Purdue               12:40 p.m.

Butler  vs  Arkansas                             3:10 p.m.

Marshall  vs  Wichita St.                      1:30 p.m.

Murray St.  vs  West Virginia                4:00 p.m.

WEST

Texas Southern  vs  Xavier                   7:20 p.m.

Florida St.  vs  Missouri                        9:50 p.m.

Providence  vs  Texas A&M                  12:15 p.m.

Lipscomb  vs  North Carolina                2:45 p.m.

MIDWEST

Coll. of Charleston  vs  Auburn             7:27 p.m.

New Mexico St.  vs  Clemson               9:57 p.m.

Bucknell  vs  Michigan St.                     7:10 p.m.

Syracuse  vs  TCU                                9:40 p.m.

SOUTH

Kansas St.  vs  Creighton                      6:50 p.m.

UMBC  vs  Virginia                                 9:20 p.m.

Georgia St.  vs  Cincinnati                      2:00 p.m.

Texas  vs  Nevada                                  4:30 p.m.   

