Preparations underway for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Tomorrow is the annual St. Patrick's Day Festival in downtown Colorado Springs and if you're still looking for some Saint Patrick's Day plans why not come join the celebration with News 5?

The parade gets rolling at noon from the corner of Tejon and Saint Vrain. The best place to park is in one of the city parking garages or downtown parking lots. Street meters will also be working!

Festivities kick off tomorrow with the "Pedalin for Saint Pats" citywide bike ride at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5k run down Tejon street. For all the little leprechauns out there's also the annual Fun Run.

Plus, be on the lookout for the News 5 float! You just might see some familiar faces.